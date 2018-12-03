Brokerages Set USG Co. (USG) PT at $42.00

Shares of USG Co. (NYSE:USG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded USG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th.

In other USG news, insider Jennifer F. Scanlon sold 32,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $1,388,363.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,238.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew F. Hilzinger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $1,075,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,652 shares of company stock worth $3,106,363. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in USG by 8.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in USG by 54.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in USG by 19.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of USG in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of USG in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USG opened at $43.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. USG has a 52-week low of $32.09 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10.

USG (NYSE:USG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.00 million. USG had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 13.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that USG will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials worldwide. The company's Gypsum division manufactures and markets gypsum and related products to construct walls, ceilings, roofs, and floors of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings, as well as for various industrial applications.

