Brokers Set Expectations for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q2 2019 Earnings (CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Desjardins issued their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report released on Thursday, November 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q3 2019 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $9.49 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.94 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The bank reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.73. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $83.88 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $83.09 and a 52 week high of $100.01. The company has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a $1.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 44.65%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

