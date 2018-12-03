Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) & Shanghai Industrial (SGHIY) Financial Comparison

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) and Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

This table compares Brookfield Property Partners and Shanghai Industrial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property Partners $5.84 billion 0.79 $136.00 million N/A N/A Shanghai Industrial $3.79 billion 0.62 $404.20 million N/A N/A

Shanghai Industrial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookfield Property Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Property Partners and Shanghai Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property Partners 40.14% 5.17% 2.14% Shanghai Industrial N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Brookfield Property Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Shanghai Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Brookfield Property Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Brookfield Property Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Brookfield Property Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Brookfield Property Partners has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shanghai Industrial has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Brookfield Property Partners and Shanghai Industrial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Property Partners 0 1 4 0 2.80 Shanghai Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield Property Partners currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.90%. Given Brookfield Property Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brookfield Property Partners is more favorable than Shanghai Industrial.

Summary

Brookfield Property Partners beats Shanghai Industrial on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $69 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets. Brookfield Property Partners is listed on the Nasdaq stock market and the Toronto stock exchange. Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com. Brookfield Property Partners is the flagship listed real estate company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $285 billion in assets under management.

Shanghai Industrial Company Profile

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company's Infrastructure Facilities segment invests in and operates toll road projects and water-related business. The company's Real Estate segment engages in property development activities, as well as invests in and operates a hotel. Its Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells cigarettes, packaging materials, and printed products; and offers printing services for cigarette packaging, wine packaging, and high-end molded fiber products. Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited also issues convertible bonds. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong and is considered as a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings) Company Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.