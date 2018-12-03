Brown Advisory Inc. Has $12.39 Million Stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,312.4% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 7,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $322,844.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,966.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Myers sold 27,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,214,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $44.98 on Monday. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $46.54. The firm has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Brown Advisory Inc. Has $12.39 Million Stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/brown-advisory-inc-has-12-39-million-stake-in-mondelez-international-inc-mdlz.html.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.