BUMO Price Tops $0.0864 on Top Exchanges (BU)

BUMO (CURRENCY:BU) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 3rd. BUMO has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $2.53 million worth of BUMO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BUMO coin can currently be bought for $0.0864 or 0.00002154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit, CoinBene and Bibox. Over the last week, BUMO has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008986 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.17 or 0.02371283 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00127811 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00194096 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.94 or 0.10046731 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BUMO Coin Profile

BUMO’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. BUMO’s official Twitter account is @BUMOproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BUMO is /r/BUMO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BUMO’s official website is www.bumo.io.

BUMO Coin Trading

BUMO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinBene, BitForex, Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUMO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUMO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BUMO using one of the exchanges listed above.

