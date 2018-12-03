Burberry Group plc (BRBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,017.92 ($26.37).

Several analysts have weighed in on BRBY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, October 29th. HSBC raised Burberry Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,890 ($24.70) to GBX 2,270 ($29.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Burberry Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,395 ($31.29) to GBX 2,536 ($33.14) in a research report on Friday, September 7th.

Burberry Group stock traded up GBX 81.50 ($1.06) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,858 ($24.28). 1,837,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,000. Burberry Group has a one year low of GBX 1,481.50 ($19.36) and a one year high of GBX 2,024 ($26.45).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.61%.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

