Cache Exploration (CAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Cache Exploration Inc. (CVE:CAY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Cache Exploration Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interest in Kiyuk Lake gold property that consists of 70 mineral claims covering an area of 590 square kilometers located in Nunavut. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

