Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) Holdings Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 494,267 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,980 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $22,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,592,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,023,900,000 after purchasing an additional 140,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,689,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $937,669,000 after purchasing an additional 402,733 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $460,597,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,326,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,049,000 after purchasing an additional 84,704 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,550,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,452,000 after purchasing an additional 285,828 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $45.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a one year low of $35.49 and a one year high of $47.40.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $532.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.50 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 11.25%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Benchmark upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 20,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $936,367.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 335,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,327,324.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aneel Zaman sold 32,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $1,466,957.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,022,134.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,471 shares of company stock worth $9,763,272. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, a verification computing platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

