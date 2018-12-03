Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,393 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.13% of Cadiz worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cadiz during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cadiz by 14.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 104,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Cadiz by 90.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 116,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 55,149 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadiz during the second quarter worth about $1,821,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Cadiz by 3.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 230,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Shares of CDZI stock opened at $10.83 on Monday. Cadiz Inc has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $14.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadiz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cadiz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Cadiz Inc (CDZI) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/cadiz-inc-cdzi-shares-sold-by-janney-montgomery-scott-llc.html.

Cadiz Profile

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 34,500 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

Recommended Story: What is an SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.