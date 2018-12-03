Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 1,342 Shares of VANGUARD IX FUN/RL EST IX FD ETF (VNQ)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VANGUARD IX FUN/RL EST IX FD ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. VANGUARD IX FUN/RL EST IX FD ETF comprises 2.4% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD IX FUN/RL EST IX FD ETF were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VANGUARD IX FUN/RL EST IX FD ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,643,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451,474 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in VANGUARD IX FUN/RL EST IX FD ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,408,000. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in VANGUARD IX FUN/RL EST IX FD ETF by 1,264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,176,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,824,000 after buying an additional 1,090,241 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in VANGUARD IX FUN/RL EST IX FD ETF by 1,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,046,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,246,000 after buying an additional 967,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in VANGUARD IX FUN/RL EST IX FD ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,487,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,448,000 after buying an additional 932,994 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $81.98 on Monday. VANGUARD IX FUN/RL EST IX FD ETF has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $86.14.

VANGUARD IX FUN/RL EST IX FD ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

