Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 146,000 Shares of Polymet Mining Corp (PLM)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polymet Mining Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 366,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,000 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Polymet Mining were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PLM stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. Polymet Mining Corp has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.36.

Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01).

About Polymet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

