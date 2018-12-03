Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,013 Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMB. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 73.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,392,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 81,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,775,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 109.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,956,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,073,413,000 after buying an additional 5,196,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 27,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of EMB opened at $103.69 on Monday. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.15 and a 12 month high of $116.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.461 per share. This is a boost from iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $5.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,013 Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/cahill-financial-advisors-inc-purchases-1013-shares-of-ishares-jp-morgan-usd-emerging-markets-bond-etf-emb.html.

About iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.