Callaway Golf (ELY) Shares Gap Down to $17.13

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.06, but opened at $17.13. Callaway Golf shares last traded at $17.56, with a volume of 1613417 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.91.

The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $262.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.83 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 16.48%. On average, analysts predict that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is currently 7.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,607,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,492,000 after buying an additional 47,097 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 775,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after buying an additional 42,601 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other.

