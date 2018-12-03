Callon Petroleum (CPE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CPE. Oppenheimer began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Barclays began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.32.

Shares of CPE opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $14.65.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $161.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.66 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 30.70%. The business’s revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Mitzi P. Conn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $176,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,964,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,608,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,486 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 18,993 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 171,548 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 38,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,848,191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,850,000 after acquiring an additional 935,307 shares in the last quarter.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

