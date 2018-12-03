Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,403 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

In other news, EVP David Knight sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total transaction of $174,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total transaction of $192,697.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,177.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,020 shares of company stock valued at $21,259,990. Insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $97.01 on Monday. Proofpoint Inc has a twelve month low of $75.92 and a twelve month high of $130.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -74.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.73. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $184.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Proofpoint to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.05.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc-acquires-new-holdings-in-proofpoint-inc-pfpt.html.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.