Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,403 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, EVP David Knight sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total transaction of $174,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total transaction of $192,697.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,177.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,020 shares of company stock valued at $21,259,990. Insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $97.01 on Monday. Proofpoint Inc has a twelve month low of $75.92 and a twelve month high of $130.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -74.05 and a beta of 1.42.
Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.73. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $184.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Proofpoint to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.05.
Proofpoint Company Profile
Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.
Featured Story: Depreciation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).
Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.