Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,008 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 42,156 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 200,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 39,270 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,096,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,906,000 after buying an additional 13,969 shares during the period. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 35,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $609,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,802.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRG opened at $16.51 on Monday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.25%.

KRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc-decreases-position-in-kite-realty-group-trust-krg.html.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.