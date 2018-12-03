Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (JBLU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 812,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 285,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.27% of JetBlue Airways worth $15,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 208.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 207,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 140,372 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 50.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 280.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 262,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 193,556 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 13.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.9% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 399,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JBLU stock opened at $19.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.27%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Imperial Capital increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

In other news, EVP James G. Hnat sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $115,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,334.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $38,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,351,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/canada-pension-plan-investment-board-grows-holdings-in-jetblue-airways-co-jblu.html.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 53 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 101 destinations in 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.