Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Position in Aon PLC (AON)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,761 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in AON were worth $16,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 473.3% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 14.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,828,000 after purchasing an additional 73,235 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 5.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of AON by 13,414.7% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,527,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,856 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Caroline Grace sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,000 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of AON from $165.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AON from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of AON and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.38.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $165.11 on Monday. Aon PLC has a 52-week low of $130.87 and a 52-week high of $166.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. AON had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

AON Profile

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

