Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,855,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 386,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,224,000 after purchasing an additional 254,204 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 39,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $152.62 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $142.50 and a one year high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

