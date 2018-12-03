Capital Bancorp (CBNK) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.28

Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.28 and last traded at $12.83, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Capital Bancorp in a report on Sunday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Capital Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Capital Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of Capital Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Capital Bancorp Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scot Richard Browning sold 40,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $476,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alan W. Jackson bought 14,000 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $593,852 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $382,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $636,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Capital Bank N.A., which offers personal and commercial banking services. The company was formerly known as Hcnb Bancorp, Inc and changed its name to Capital Bancorp, Inc in May 2004. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

