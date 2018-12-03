Cardan Capital Partners LLC Has $7.46 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.2% of Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,121,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,430,000 after purchasing an additional 43,079 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $810,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $533,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $51.55 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $54.60.

