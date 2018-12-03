Cardan Capital Partners LLC Sells 496 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Emerald Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. 3D Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. 3D Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.04 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.42 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.2471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from iShares National Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

