Cardinal Energy (CJ) PT Lowered to C$4.25 at Canaccord Genuity

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.50 to C$4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC lowered Cardinal Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$6.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. GMP Securities dropped their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.86.

Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$2.58 on Thursday. Cardinal Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.50 and a 52 week high of C$5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -60.61%.

In related news, insider David Kelly bought 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$42,723.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 52,600 shares of company stock worth $164,425.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Wainwright, Bantry, Mitsue, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

