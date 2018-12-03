Cardinal Energy (CJ) Shares Up 8.5%

Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) shot up 8.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.88 and last traded at C$2.80. 507,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 644,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.58.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CJ. CIBC lowered shares of Cardinal Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$6.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. GMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$6.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.50, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.05%. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is presently -60.61%.

In other Cardinal Energy news, insider David Kelly bought 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,922.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 52,600 shares of company stock worth $164,425.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Wainwright, Bantry, Mitsue, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

