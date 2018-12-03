Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.82.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAH. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Leerink Swann lowered Cardinal Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Sunday, August 12th.

In related news, SVP Stuart G. Laws sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,662.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,996,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,546. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.92. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $48.14 and a fifty-two week high of $75.75.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $35.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.66 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4763 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

Cardinal Health announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

