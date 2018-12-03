CardioComm Solutions (EKG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

CardioComm Solutions Inc (CVE:EKG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 70000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.37.

About CardioComm Solutions (CVE:EKG)

CardioComm Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiary, CardioView Inc, develops software and hardware products, and core laboratory reading services related to electrocardiogram (ECG) and ambulatory arrhythmia monitoring systems for medical and consumer markets worldwide. Its technology is used in a range of products for the recording, transmission, viewing, analyzing, reporting, and storage of ECGs for arrhythmia screening, diagnosis, and management of cardiac patients.

