Career Education (CECO) Now Covered by Barrington Research

Research analysts at Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CECO. ValuEngine downgraded Career Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECO opened at $13.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $941.08 million, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.80. Career Education has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $19.07.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.50 million. Career Education had a positive return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Career Education will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Career Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 4,700 shares of Career Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $70,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Wang sold 83,947 shares of Career Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $1,299,499.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,947 shares of company stock valued at $5,191,116 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECO. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Career Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Career Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Career Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Career Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Career Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Career Education

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

