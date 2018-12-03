Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Acquires 1,695 Shares of Cambrex Co. (CBM)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Cambrex were worth $5,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBM. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cambrex by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,237,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cambrex by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 26,550 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Cambrex by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 20,053 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Cambrex by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 25,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cambrex by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after buying an additional 230,018 shares during the last quarter.

Cambrex stock opened at $47.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.36. Cambrex Co. has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $69.43.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). Cambrex had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $104.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Cambrex’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cambrex Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambrex news, CEO Steven M. Klosk sold 55,000 shares of Cambrex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $3,646,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,171,146.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Klosk sold 20,000 shares of Cambrex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $1,095,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,658,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

CBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cambrex in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.50 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cambrex in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. First Analysis raised Cambrex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cambrex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cambrex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Cambrex Company Profile

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals.

