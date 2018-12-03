Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Boosts Position in HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of HMS worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of HMS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 158,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of HMS from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of HMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HMS from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. HMS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.90.

Shares of HMSY stock opened at $35.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. HMS Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $38.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.34.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. HMS had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HMS news, SVP Greg D. Aunan sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $240,486.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,318.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Lucia sold 45,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $1,591,987.25. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 207,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 688,645 shares of company stock worth $24,027,123 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

