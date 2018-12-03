Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Grows Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,650 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $7,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 3.3% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,335 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Xilinx by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,049 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward grew its stake in Xilinx by 2.9% in the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 24,565 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Xilinx by 2.0% in the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 37,998 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Xilinx by 57.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,042 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other news, insider Vincent Tong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $3,375,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emre Onder sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.15, for a total value of $133,778.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,419 shares in the company, valued at $109,475.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XLNX. Robert W. Baird raised Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Xilinx to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Xilinx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Xilinx from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $92.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.86. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $62.27 and a one year high of $92.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $746.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.33 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 21.33%. Analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.88%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/carillon-tower-advisers-inc-grows-stake-in-xilinx-inc-xlnx.html.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.