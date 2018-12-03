Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS) Holdings Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 65.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Carpenter Technology worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $43.08 on Monday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $39.83 and a 12 month high of $61.49. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $572.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRS shares. Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 target price on Carpenter Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

