CEDEX Coin Hits Market Cap of $0.00 (CEDEX)

CEDEX Coin (CURRENCY:CEDEX) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One CEDEX Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00001246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEDEX Coin has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. CEDEX Coin has a market cap of $0.00 and $3,265.00 worth of CEDEX Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008970 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.27 or 0.02359264 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00127604 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00194388 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $404.01 or 0.10004876 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CEDEX Coin Token Profile

CEDEX Coin launched on May 3rd, 2018. CEDEX Coin’s total supply is 80,525,599 tokens. CEDEX Coin’s official Twitter account is @Cedex56082561 and its Facebook page is accessible here. CEDEX Coin’s official website is cedex.com. The official message board for CEDEX Coin is medium.com/@cedex.community.

Buying and Selling CEDEX Coin

CEDEX Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEDEX Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEDEX Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEDEX Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

