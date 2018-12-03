CEEK VR Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.14 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and $91,891.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, RightBTC and Coinsuper. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008998 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.96 or 0.02365613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00135931 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00189673 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.56 or 0.09789781 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,199,241 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Bancor Network, Coinsuper and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

