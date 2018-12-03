CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Position Raised by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 1,277.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,502 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 8.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,109,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,357,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,365 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 139.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,684,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,363 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,940,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,622,000 after purchasing an additional 131,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,558,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 12.2% during the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 4,404,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,796,000 after purchasing an additional 480,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $28.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.46. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $30.17.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.02%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNP. Barclays set a $31.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $108,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

