Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $41.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $502.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 114.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth about $168,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 214.3% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth about $222,000. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

