Centurylink (CTL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “CenturyLink is focused on improving operational efficiencies through network simplification and rationalization. This should help to improve its end-to-end provisioning time and drive standardization, as it aims to transform operations through product evolution and digitizing. The company is investing in fiber-to-the-tower expansion and has expanded its fiber-based backhaul services, while Managed Office and Managed Enterprise Solutions units continue to gain traction. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year on average. However, CenturyLink’s core local phone business has slowed down due to the substitution of traditional wireline telephone services, limiting its growth potential to some extent. High debt levels along with stiff competition from other players in the market remain additional headwinds. Moreover, continuous changes in technology compel large investments in R&D efforts, diluting cash flow of the company.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Hanson downgraded Centurylink from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a sell rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Bank of America set a $27.00 price target on Centurylink and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Centurylink to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Centurylink from $21.60 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.92.

Shares of NYSE:CTL opened at $18.80 on Friday. Centurylink has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Centurylink had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centurylink will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.49%. Centurylink’s payout ratio is 146.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTL. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 123,201,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,296,470,000 after purchasing an additional 17,339,784 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the 2nd quarter worth $24,058,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the 3rd quarter worth $27,149,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 1,430.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,557,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,778 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

