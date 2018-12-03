Cerner Co. (CERN) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,956,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,817,000 after acquiring an additional 177,979 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 191,922.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,043,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,920,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035,201 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,207,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616,290 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,435,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,796,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,123,000 after acquiring an additional 850,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CERN. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Cerner to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.98.

In other Cerner news, President Zane M. Burke sold 283,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total value of $18,055,763.52. Following the transaction, the president now owns 59,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,791,443.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Zane M. Burke sold 381,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $24,411,952.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 59,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,472.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 919,678 shares of company stock worth $57,136,166 in the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $57.91 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $50.91 and a 12 month high of $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Cerner had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

