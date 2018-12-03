ChanCoin Trading Down 76% Over Last 7 Days (CHAN)

ChanCoin (CURRENCY:CHAN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One ChanCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, ChanCoin has traded 76% lower against the dollar. ChanCoin has a total market capitalization of $8,547.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ChanCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00027600 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000231 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ChanCoin Coin Profile

CHAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. ChanCoin’s total supply is 10,888,036 coins. The official website for ChanCoin is chancoin.org. ChanCoin’s official message board is crypto-chat.org/forums/chancoin-4chn.233. ChanCoin’s official Twitter account is @chancoin_.

Buying and Selling ChanCoin

ChanCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChanCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChanCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChanCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

