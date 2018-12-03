Channing Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (JELD)

Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 583.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,966,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678,868 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 1.91% of Jeld-Wen worth $48,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the third quarter worth about $296,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Jeld-Wen by 19.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the third quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen in the second quarter worth about $760,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jeld-Wen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.07.

In related news, EVP Peter Maxwell sold 4,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $130,329.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,277.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $19.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.78. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Jeld-Wen’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Jeld-Wen Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

