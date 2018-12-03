Channing Capital Management LLC Sells 21,887 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL)

Channing Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 666,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,887 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories Intl. comprises about 3.2% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $89,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 45.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,072,000 after acquiring an additional 39,685 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 39.4% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 98.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 2.3% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 42,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 12.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 791,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,497,000 after acquiring an additional 89,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $134.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52 week low of $96.70 and a 52 week high of $138.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $585.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.56.

In related news, insider David P. Johst sold 23,356 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,176,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,899,464. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 4,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total transaction of $502,801.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,095.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,288 shares of company stock worth $3,930,176. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

