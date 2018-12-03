Channing Capital Management LLC Sells 80,217 Shares of Banner Co. (BANR)

Channing Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 944,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,217 shares during the period. Banner comprises about 2.1% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $58,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banner by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,768,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,446,000 after acquiring an additional 42,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Banner by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,662,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,533,000 after acquiring an additional 73,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Banner by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 954,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,321,000 after acquiring an additional 20,222 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Banner by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 934,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,100,000 after acquiring an additional 124,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banner by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after acquiring an additional 33,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

NASDAQ BANR opened at $60.00 on Monday. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Banner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $129.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BANR. BidaskClub lowered Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, September 6th. FIG Partners upgraded Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on Banner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other news, VP Peter Conner sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $34,985.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/channing-capital-management-llc-sells-80217-shares-of-banner-co-banr.html.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.