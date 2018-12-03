Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Shares Bought by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 320.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,949 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,125 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy Partners accounts for about 0.9% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CQP. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 20,887.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,400,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,234,000 after buying an additional 3,383,912 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 52.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,428,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,310,000 after purchasing an additional 835,550 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 185.0% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 969,015 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,237,000 after purchasing an additional 629,015 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 234.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 222,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 55.7% in the second quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 386,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 138,324 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. US Capital Advisors lowered Cheniere Energy Partners to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.78.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $37.68 on Monday. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $40.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Shares Bought by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/cheniere-energy-partners-lp-cqp-shares-bought-by-mcgowan-group-asset-management-inc.html.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.