Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (CHMI) Holdings Boosted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) by 83.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,481 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment were worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHMI. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 708.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 354,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 82.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,958,000 after acquiring an additional 273,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 24.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,360,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,629,000 after acquiring an additional 265,645 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 21.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,230,000 after acquiring an additional 212,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the third quarter worth $1,073,000. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHMI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $19.01 on Monday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $19.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.26.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 175.86% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Research analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

