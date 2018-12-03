Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) will announce earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.50. Chesapeake Lodging Trust posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chesapeake Lodging Trust.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $156.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.13 million. Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CHSP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.55.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Nuechterlein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $89,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,154 shares in the company, valued at $420,939.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,369,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,474,000 after acquiring an additional 79,085 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at $5,971,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 144,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 44.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 42.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CHSP traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,697. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.81.

About Chesapeake Lodging Trust

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

