Chico’s FAS (CHS) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Citigroup

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.50 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chico’s FAS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chico’s FAS has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.14.

CHS opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $678.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $499.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.63 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Chico’s FAS’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,337,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,704,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,151,000 after purchasing an additional 257,419 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,881,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,303 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,924,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,764 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,210,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,841 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

