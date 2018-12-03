Chinanet Online (CNET) vs. MassRoots (MSRT) Critical Review

Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) and MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Chinanet Online has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MassRoots has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chinanet Online and MassRoots’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chinanet Online $46.63 million 0.58 -$10.12 million N/A N/A MassRoots $310,000.00 54.87 -$44.38 million N/A N/A

Chinanet Online has higher revenue and earnings than MassRoots.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of Chinanet Online shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of MassRoots shares are held by institutional investors. 35.8% of Chinanet Online shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of MassRoots shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Chinanet Online and MassRoots, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chinanet Online 0 0 0 0 N/A MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Chinanet Online and MassRoots’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chinanet Online -30.37% -71.31% -41.31% MassRoots -82,025.04% N/A -1,649.79%

Summary

Chinanet Online beats MassRoots on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chinanet Online Company Profile

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data and value added services through its Internet advertising portals, including 28.com; and liansuo.com. It also produces and distributes television shows comprising advertisements. The company serves customers in the food and beverage, women accessories, footwear, apparel and garments, home goods and construction materials, environmental protection equipment, cosmetic and health care, education network, and other industries. ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

MassRoots Company Profile

MassRoots, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a technology platform for the medical cannabis community in the United States. Its platform enables users to share their cannabis content, follow their favorite dispensaries, and stay connected with the legalization movement. The company's MassRoots network is accessible as a free mobile application through the Apple App Store, the Amazon App Store, and the Google Play Marketplace. It also operates massroots.com/dispensaries, a business and adverting portal that enable companies can edit their profiles, distribute information to users, and view analytics, such as impressions, views and clicks. MassRoots, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

