Chou Associates Management Inc. Sells 56,100 Shares of Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Chou Associates Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 37.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,100 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 0.9% of Chou Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Chou Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,297,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,348,000 after buying an additional 122,309 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 266,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,514,000 after buying an additional 15,616 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 120,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 35.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $28.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 21.85%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

