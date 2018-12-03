CIBC Trims BRP (DOO) Target Price to C$63.00

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from C$79.00 to C$63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DOO. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial set a C$71.00 target price on shares of BRP and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BRP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.10.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP stock traded down C$2.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$44.77. The stock had a trading volume of 357,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,150. BRP has a 52-week low of C$40.23 and a 52-week high of C$74.67.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that BRP will post 3.63000008741445 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tracy Jerry Crocker bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$45.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,600.00.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems worldwide. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and spyder vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircrafts.

See Also: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.