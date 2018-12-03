CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 522 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DGX opened at $88.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DGX. ValuEngine downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $121.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.87.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

