CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.52 Million Position in GrubHub Inc (GRUB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in GrubHub by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in GrubHub by 287.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 969 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP boosted its stake in GrubHub by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 13,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in GrubHub by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GrubHub by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRUB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered GrubHub from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GrubHub currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.95.

GrubHub stock opened at $78.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 79.89, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. GrubHub Inc has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $149.35.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $247.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.19 million. GrubHub had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 14.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Stanley Chia sold 3,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $507,255.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,453.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Maria Belousova sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.85, for a total value of $484,486.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 857 shares in the company, valued at $123,279.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,623 shares of company stock worth $7,767,907. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

